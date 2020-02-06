Irrigation Controllers Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 1190.0 Million by 2025 | Analysis by Top Key Vendors – Valmont Industries, Lindsay, Toro, Rain Bird

Irrigation Controllers Market 2020 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Irrigation Controllers Market overview:

The report ” Irrigation Controllers Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Irrigation Controllers Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Feature to the Irrigation Controllers Market.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Irrigation Controllers industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Irrigation Controllers market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.102753644419 from 325.0 million $ in 2014 to 530.0 million $ in 2020, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Irrigation Controllers market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Irrigation Controllers will reach 1190.0 million $.

The Global Irrigation Controllers Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Irrigation Controllers Market is sub segmented into Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, Basic Controllers. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Irrigation Controllers Market is sub segmented into Sports Grounds/Golf Courses, Residential, Open Field Agriculture.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Irrigation Controllers followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Irrigation Controllers in North America.

Some of the Irrigation Controllers Market manufacturers involved in the market are Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, Toro, Rain Bird, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Calsense, Galcon, Rachio, Weathermatic, Greeniq, Nelson Irrigation, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Irrigation Controllers Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Irrigation Controllers Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology today announced that Lindsay Corporation President & CEO Tim Hassinger has accepted an appointment by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee for Trade.

As a member of the committee, Hassinger will advise, consult with and make recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative concerning U.S. trade policy and matters arising in the administration of such policy. The committee also will provide information and advice regarding the following: Negotiation objectives and bargaining positions of the U.S. before it enters into trade agreements; the operation of any trade agreement once entered into; and matters arising in connection with the administration of U.S. trade policy. Hassinger looks forward to serving on the committee, leveraging his more than three decades of agricultural industry experience to guide trade policy along with fellow committee members.

“Serving on the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee is a tremendous opportunity to provide counsel on the advancement and future of U.S. agriculture and trade policy,” said Hassinger. “I look forward to the committee’s collaboration and important dialogue that will positively impact U.S. trade policies.”

