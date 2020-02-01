IQF Fruits Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2026

Assessment of the Global IQF Fruits Market

The recent study on the IQF Fruits market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the IQF Fruits market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the IQF Fruits market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the IQF Fruits market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current IQF Fruits market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the IQF Fruits market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the IQF Fruits market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the IQF Fruits market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the IQF Fruits across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global IQF fruits market. Some of the major companies operating in the global IQF fruits market are Brecon Foods, Uren Food Group Ltd., Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry N.V., Inventure Foods, Inc., SunOpta Inc., Cal Pacific Specialty Foods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Rosemary & Thyme Limited, Milne Fruit Products Inc., Ravifruit (Kerry Group), Frutex Australia Pty Ltd., and Venus Processing and Packaging Limited (Sympli), among others.

IQF Fruits vendors are directed towards enhancing their sourcing process and technologies used. This is further supported by agreements with local participants across different regions. Also, companies are focused towards proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications.

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Fruit

Red Fruits and Berries Strawberries Blueberries Raspberries Cherries Cranberries Prunes Peaches Others Watermelons Pomegranates Grapegruit

Tropical Fruits Pineapples Mangoes Papayas

Citrus Fruits Oranges Lemons and Limes



Global IQF Fruits Market – By End Use

Food Industry Bakery and Confectionary Dairy Fruit-based Beverages Breakfast Cereals

Retail (Households)

HoReCa (Food Service Providers)

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Sales Channel

Direct Sales (Manufacturers)

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



Based on Fruit segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Red Fruits and Berries, Tropical Fruits, and Citrus Fruits. Red Fruits and Berries is expected to dominate the IQF fruits market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the period of forecast.

Based on End-use segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Food Industry, Retail (Household), and HoReCa (Food Service Providers). Food Industry segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume and is projected to hold highest share in the IQF fruits market.

Based on Sales Channel, the global IQF fruit market is segmented into Direct Sales, and Indirect Sales. The Indirect Sales segment is expected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume both, owing to the dominance of supermarkets. The domination and centralized purchasing of the leading superstores have improved their commercial power on the marketplace as well as in product requirement.

Region wise, the APAC is expected to register a whopping CAGR of more than 7% in terms of value and is projected to hold a healthy market share of more than 20% by the end of forecast period. In terms of market value share, Europe is expected to grasp more than 35% of the IQF fruit market, overtaking North America during the period of forecast.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the IQF Fruits market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the IQF Fruits market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the IQF Fruits market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the IQF Fruits market

The report addresses the following queries related to the IQF Fruits market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the IQF Fruits market establish their foothold in the current IQF Fruits market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the IQF Fruits market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the IQF Fruits market solidify their position in the IQF Fruits market?

