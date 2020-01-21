IoT Security Market by Global Dynamics Forces, New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis & Industry Development 2025

Global IoT Security Market

The growing number of cyber attacks on IT devices worldwide, increasing security concerns across critical infrastructure, as well as rising IoT security policies are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global IoT security market over the forecast period.

In addition, the growing adoption of cloud based solutions by small and medium businesses is offering a huge scalability and flexibility to organizations which also has resulted in the rising implementation of the cloud based solutions for data storage. However, this is anticipated to create a huge requirement for IoT security services and boost the growth of the global IoT security market during the prediction period.

On considering the type, this market is fragmented into application security, endpoint security, cloud security, and many others. In terms of component, the global market is fragmented into services and solutions. According to the solutions, the IoT security market is segregated into data encryption & tokenization, identity access management, device authentication & management, secure communication, secure software &firmware update, and many others. By services, the market is fragmented into managed services and professional services. In terms of regional landscape, the global IoT security market is fragmented into Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

IoT security is more challenging than traditional security. There are complex protocols and standards. Network security (holding the highest market share) is the backbone of the IoT ecosystem. Manufacturers are developing various protocols to secure networks, which are responsible for the exchange of data, and are at a higher risk of being attacked. Multiple step IoT authentication, consisting of strong passwords and biometric recognition, is being encouraged. Data is encrypted during transit between IoT edge devices and back-end systems by using standard cryptographic algorithms. IoT security analytics are being invented and implemented to collect, aggregate, monitor, and standardize data to provide actionable reports, and alert when unrecognizable activities are being noticed.

The growing awareness about the benefits of IoT security solutions has led to mergers and acquisitions of cybersecurity startups by large enterprises to secure and strengthen their IoT portfolios and cloud services. Several government organizations have made mandatory regulations for the acceptance of IoT devices with proper security solutions. They are working towards developing a set of standards to be followed when manufacturing IoT devices, making strict approval methods before an IoT device can be launched in the market. Companies are making huge investments in the research and development of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, to provide security solutions to the IoT ecosystem.

North America is the dominant market in the IoT Security industry due to its excessive use of IoT devices across several domains, coupled with the enforcement of regulatory frameworks. However, The Asia Pacific region is a rapidly growing market, owing to the increasing number of business organizations, unregulated use of internet, and a rise in the mobile workforce. The economy is expanding, and Asian countries are experiencing social transformation. Some of the key players, providing significant security solutions are Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Fortinet Inc., and Palo Alto Network.

