IoT Managed Services Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players In Market By Its Types And Application By 2027

Report Title: IoT Managed Services Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction , IoT managed services enable interoperability with connected devices for solving business problems pertaining to operations, technical support, innovation or other verticals. The emergence of new technologies like ZigBee, which work on inexpensive batteries provide comfort in the development of connected devices. Increasing momentum of managed cloud services is one major factor driving the growth of IoT managed services market. Growing inclination towards cost efficient managed services is further fueling the market growth. , The ongoing deployment of LTE and technological advancements in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices. The trend of a high attraction towards connected devices is observed worldwide. Emergence of new applications and advancements in technology in the field of wireless communication and worldwide interoperability for microwave access are increasing the number of connected devices. The IoT managed services market is broadly segmented on the basis of various end users, such as IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, and others. , By service, network management service type is expected to hold the largest share of the global IoT managed services market. Network management services basically deal with the entire network chain of an organization. These services help in analyzing the amount of data being transferred over a network and automatically routes it in order to avoid congestion which can result in a network crash. Managed services help in building a smart, connected & secured enterprise without shifting the focus of the organization from their core business operations., The global IoT managed services market is expected to grow approximately at USD 84.1 Billion by 2022, at an approx. CAGR of 24% between 2016 and 2022

Key Players: –

Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), AT & T Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Intel Security Group, and Apple Inc. (U.S.) among others.

