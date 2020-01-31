IoT Managed Services – Know which Players Undershooting Market Expectations

IoT Managed Services Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global IoT Managed Services Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

The IoT managed services help to combat insufficient experience in evaluating system failure and keeping all the integrated components intact. It is a portfolio of services and capabilities that help in managing the entire IoT environment. Also, it defines an appropriate strategy for business for digital transformation and empowers the organizations, to bring together, the right mix of IoT products and solutions. The global IoT managed services market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to rising inclination toward cost-effective managed services.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Harman International Industries, Inc. (U.S), Infosys Limited (India), Virtusa Corporation (U.S), Tieto Corporation (Finland), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Tech Mahindra Limited (India) and Wipro Limited (India)

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global IoT Managed Services Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global IoT Managed Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Drivers

The rising adoption rate of smart technologies in various industries has led the demand for the IoT technologies

Growing penetration toward cost-effective managed services

Managed service providers enable operational effectiveness and high-performance work systems in organizations

Market Trend

Increasing momentum of managed cloud services across the globe

Restraints

Inability of managed service providers to cope up with IoT complexities

Opportunities

Rise of connected devices will generate demand for IoT managed services market

Frequent revenue opportunity for IoT managed services

Challenges

Security threats in the IoT environment

Managed service providers are using legacy support process for service delivery

The Global IoT Managed Services Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

