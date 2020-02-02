IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cisco Systems, Garmin International Thales Group, Tomtom NV, Denso Corp, Sierra Wireless

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems industry situations. According to the research, the IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems market.

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market was valued at USD 112.84 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 219.95 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market include:

Cisco Systems

Garmin International Thales Group

Tomtom NV

Denso Corp

Sierra Wireless