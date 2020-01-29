IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of IoT in Intelligent Transportation System industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of IoT in Intelligent Transportation System industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of IoT in Intelligent Transportation System are included:

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global IoT in Intelligent transportation system market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global IoT in

intelligent transportation system market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom NV, TransCore Holdings, Inc., Verizon Telematics, Microsoft Corporation, Garmin Ltd, NEC Corporation, Watson Internet of Things (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd. and Iteris Inc.

The global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component

Hardware Sensors Cameras Screen/Display Networking hardware (Antennas, Routers, Hub, RFID, NFC) Positioning Hardware Other

Software Ticketing Advance driver assistance Traffic management Intelligent Signalling Traffic Analytics Communication Solutions The incident detection Operation Passenger Management Revenue Management Workforce Management Passenger Station/On-Board System Location based information Multimedia Solutions Logistics and Fleet Solutions Management Solutions Tracking Solutions Others

Services Support Service Maintenance and Management Service Installation and Integration Services Others



Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By End-Use Vertical

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



