IoT in Education Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM, Cisco, Intel, Google, AWS

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, IoT in Education Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The IoT in Education market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the IoT in Education market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top IoT in Education players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts IoT in Education industry situations. According to the research, the IoT in Education market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the IoT in Education market.

Global IoT in Education Market was valued at USD 4.51 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 17.74% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 16.62 Billion by 2026.

Key players in the Global IoT in Education Market include:

IBM

Cisco

Intel

Google

AWS

Oracle

Microsoft