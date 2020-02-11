IoT in Automotive Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth during 2020 – 2027 | Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), TOMTOM N.V. (Netherland), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
The term ‘automotive IoT’ refers to embedding IoT technologies into automotive systems to create new applications and solutions which can make vehicles smarter and more intelligent, facilitating safe, efficient and comfortable driving.
IoT in Automotive Market 2026 evaluation of an enterprise is an important component for diverse stakeholders like traders, CEOs, buyers, providers, and others by Research N Reports. The IoT in Automotive industry research record is an aid, which gives modern in addition to upcoming technical and economic details of the industry. IoT in Automotive market research file is an expert and in-depth take a look at the modern nation of this market. Diverse definitions and types of enterprise, programs of the enterprise and chain shape are given. The modern popularity of the IoT in Automotive enterprise policies and the news is analyzed.
Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), TOMTOM N.V. (Netherland), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp.(U.S.), Thales SA (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Google Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), General Motors (U.S.), Audi AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (U.S.). General Motors (U.S.).
The study is a source of reliable data on:
IoT in Automotive Market segments and sub-segments
IoT in Automotive Market trends and dynamics
Supply and demand
Market size
Current trends/opportunities/challenges
Competitive landscape
Technological breakthroughs
Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Table of Contents
Global IoT in Automotive Market Research Report
Chapter 1 IoT in Automotive Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global IoT in Automotive Market Forecast
