IoT Healthcare Market Leaders, Segmentation, Regional Analysis and Forecast Report 2023

The internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is projected to reach $267.6 billion by 2023. IoT healthcare is the integration of this technology in the healthcare system to collect the data generated across multiple access points. IoT in healthcare is used in various applications, such as telemedicine, connected imaging, medication management, clinical operations, and inpatient monitoring.

The increasing adoption of connected devices is a major factor driving the IoT healthcare market. Such devices help address the issues of rising treatment costs and improve efficiency, accountability, and patient care. IoT-enabled medical devices can speed up the treatment process, thereby resulting in the quicker discharge of patients form hospitals and reduction of the healthcare expenditure by decreasing the number of follow-up visits. The inclusion of IoT in devices, such as defibrillators, insulin pumps, cardiac monitors, continuous positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen tanks has made remote patient monitoring easier.

The IoT healthcare market is segmented by geography, component, end user, technology, and application. The categories of the component segment are medical devices, services, and systems & software. In the historical period (2013–2017), the fastest growth was exhibited by the systems & software category. Even during the forecast period, the fastest advance, at a 32.9% CAGR, is expected to be witnessed by this category due to the constant requirement for updating the software for smoother operation.

GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IoT) HEALTHCARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Component

Medical Devices

Systems and Software

Services

Market Segmentation by Technology

Wi-Fi

BLE

NFC

ZigBee

Cellular

Satellite

Market Segmentation by Application

Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

Market Segmentation by End User