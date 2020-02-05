IoT For Public Safety Market projected to grow +24% CAGR during forecast period by Top Players like IBM, Nokia Networks, NEC, Sierra Wireless, Hitachi, Kova Corporation

IoT is revolutionizing the public safety by offering reliable and secure communication to the first responders and citizens. As public safety and security is the priority of the governments across the world; they have to ensure the safety of citizens, organizations, and financial institutions from external threats. They heavily rely on the public safety and security solutions, such as surveillance systems, communication networks, and biometric & authentication system, to safeguard the lives of citizens. In this scenario, reliable IoT platform and solutions play a vital role to offer advance safety and security smart devices, applications, and critical communication networks to safeguard citizens in case of critical emergencies.

The Global IoT For Public Safety market estimated to grow at CAGR of +15% during forecast period.

New market research report helps analyze the IoT For Public Safety market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period. This research study offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics that are expected to affect the overall industry in the coming few years. In addition, the study explains the impact of the key factors on the development and growth of the global market through the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this Report Includes, IBM (US), Nokia Networks (Finland), NEC (Japan), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Kova Corporation (US), West Corporation (US), IntelliVision (US), Star Controls (US), Carbyne (Israel), SmartCone Technologies (Canada), Esri (US), Cradlepoint (US), X-Systems (Netherlands), Tibbo Systems (Taiwan)

The major driving factors of the IoT for public safety market are the rise in increasing national security and public safety threats and growing number of smart city projects driving the critical need for reliable public safety solutions and services. In addition, increasing adoption of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based public safety solutions drive the market.

The report thoroughly analyzes the most crucial details of the Global IoT For Public Safety Market with the help of an in-depth and professional analysis. Described in a precise manner, the report also presents complete overview of the market based on the factors that are projected to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental prospects over the forecast period.

Reason to Access IoT For Public Safety Market Research Report:

IoT For Public Safety market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

