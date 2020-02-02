IoT Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, IoT Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The IoT Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the IoT Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top IoT Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts IoT Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the IoT Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the IoT Analytics market.

Global IoT Analytics Market was valued at USD 5.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 65.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global IoT Analytics Market include:

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

SAP

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Dell Technologies

Salesforce.Com

Amazon Web Services

Mnubo

HPE

Teradata

Hitachi