Ion Exchange Resins-Global Market Outlook (2019-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ion Exchange Resins Market is expected to grow from $1.11 million in 2017 to reach $2.00 million by 2016 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors such as increasing demand for nuclear electricity generation in emerging economies and growing demand from food processing are boosting the market growth. However, increasing competition from reverse osmosis membrane is hindering the market expansion.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2340410

Ion exchange resins are polymers that act as ion exchange mediums. They are insoluble in water, cross-linked, and chemically inert. Ion exchange resins are functionalized polymer micro-beads are used which are usually yellow or white in color. Ion exchange resins are commonly used for water and wastewater treatment in various end-user industries. A substantial amount of ion exchange resins are used in chemical companies at different process stages. These resins are also used in sludge treatment plants for purification process.

By application, the Municipal water treatment section is anticipated to witness the major demand for ion exchange resins. This is mainly because it helps in removing the impurities to the maximum extent. The growing concerns of clean and safe water for drinking and sanitation have led to an increase in demand for ion exchange resins. Based on geography, North America is predicted to rule the global ion exchange resin market during the period. This is mainly due to the rising demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries including pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power.

Some of the key players in ion exchange resins market includes Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical’s, Dow Chemical, Thermax Ltd., Eichrom Technologies Inc., Ion Exchange Ltd., Lanxess AG, Novasep Holding S.A.S., Rohm & Haas, Purolite, Resintech Inc., Samyang Corporation, Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies Llc, Aldex Chemical Company Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd., Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. and Jacobi Resinex.

Product Types Covered:

• Chelation Resins

• Anion Exchange Resins

• Adsorbent Resins

• Cation Exchange Resins

• Mixed Bed Resins

• Other Product Types

Raw Materials Covered:

• Cross-Linked Polystyrene

• Polystyrene Copolymer

• Polyacrylic Copolymer

• Other Raw Materials

Matrix Structures Covered:

• Sheet

• Gel

• Porous Beads

• Microporous Beads

• Powder

• Other Matrix Structures

Applications Covered:

• Tert-Amyl Methyl Ether (TAME)

• Sugar Refining

• Liquid Glucose

• Uranium Mining

• Gold Mining

• Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Catalysis

• Ultrapure Water

• Bisphenol A

• Water Softening

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Hydrometallurgy & Metal Finishing

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Paper & Pulp

• Nuclear Power

• Water Treatment

• Other End Users

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/ion-exchange-resins-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2340410

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155