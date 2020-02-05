Ion Exchange Membrane Market Latest Advancements, Business Opportunities and Growth 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Ion Exchange Membrane Market by Charge (Cation, Anion, Amphoteric, Bipolar Ion, and Mosaic), Material (Hydrocarbon, Perfluorocarbon, Inorganic, Composite, Partially, and Halogenated), Structure (Heterogeneous and Homogenous), and Application (Electrodialysis, Electrolysis, Chromatographic Separation, Desalination, Waste Water Treatment, and Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″.

The global market size of ion exchange membrane market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The global ion exchange membrane market is segmented based on charge, material, structure, application, and geography. Based on charge, it is divided into cation, anion, amphoteric, bipolar, and mosaic. Based on material, it is classified into hydrocarbon, perfluorocarbon, inorganic, composite, and partially halogenated membranes.

Heterogeneous and homogenous are the two structures included in this report. Based on application, the market is categorized into electro dialysis, electrolysis, chromatographic separation, desalination, waste water treatment, and radioactive liquid waste treatment. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market focus on key market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market and maintain their position in the competitive market.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Lanxess Ag

3M

Ion Exchange Ltd.

ResinTech Inc.

General Electric Company

Hyflux Ltd

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Axeon Water Technologies

GEA Filtration

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region- and country-wise ion exchange membrane market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each market segment is provided to determine the potential market opportunities.

Ion Exchange Membrane Market Key Segments:

By Charge

Cation

Anion

Amphoteric

Bipolar

Mosaic

By Material

Hydrocarbon Membrane

Perfluorocarbon Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Composite Membrane

Partially Halogenated Membrane

By Structure

Heterogeneous Membrane

Homogenous Membrane

By Application

Electrodialysis

Electrolysis

Chromatographic Separation

Desalination

Waste Water Treatment

Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina South Africa Rest of LAMEA



