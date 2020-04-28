Investment Casting Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting

The report titled “Investment Casting Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Investment Casting market size will increase to 25900 Million US$ by 2025, from 19800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Investment Casting.

They are products using the lost wax process which is a process for producing near-net-shape metal parts. Investment casting process is an industrial process in which high technology waxes are used to form patterns that allow the production of components with accuracy, repeatability, versatility, and integrity in a variety of metals and high-performance alloys.

The major key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Investment Casting Market: Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu and others.

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

Automotive

Aerospace &Military

Industrial Gas Turbines

General Industrial

Others

The global production of investment casting increases from 1510 K MT in 2012 to 1803 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.53%. In 2016, in term of volume, the global investment casting market is led by China, capturing about 60.67% of global investment casting production. In term of revenue, USA is the seconds largest market with the share of 32.66%. Because the products of USA are mainly aluminum and titanium investment casting products for the aerospace and defense end markets .

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Investment Casting Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Investment Casting Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Investment Casting Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Investment Casting Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Investment Casting Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

