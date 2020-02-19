Investment Banking Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Investment Banking Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global investment banking market expected to reach a value of nearly $101.29 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the Investment Banking market is due to increasing demand for wealth management and securities brokerage services in developing countries such as India and China.

The investment banking market consists of sales (charges on transactions, fees and commission) of investment banking services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake capital risk in the process of underwriting securities. This market excludes companies acting as agents and/or brokers between buyers and sellers of securities and commodities.

Changing investment banking business dynamics, rise in investment banking opportunities in developing regions, increasing mergers and acquisitions activity in investment banking, are the major trends witnessed in the global investment banking market.

The investment banking market is segmented into

Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory Debt Capital Markets Underwriting Equity Capital Markets Underwriting Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the investment banking market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the investment banking market are Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Meril Lynch, and Morgan Stanley

