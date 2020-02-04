Inventory Robots Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2027 | Bossa Nova Robotics, Fellow, Fetch Robotics, GEEK+ INC

Sameer Joshi

Pune, February 4,2020 – The surging adoption of automation among industries such as automotive, retail & e-commerce, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others are significantly driving the global inventory robot market. Inventory robots resolve the inventory management issues by automating inventory, and routine cycle counts. It significantly saves time and enhances the accuracy.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Bossa Nova Robotics, 2.Fellow Inc., 3.Fetch Robotics, Inc., 4.GEEK+ INC., 5.GreyOrange pte ltd., 6.IAM Robotics, 7.Locus Robotics, 8.MetraLabs, 9.PAL Robotics, 10.Simbe Robotics

What is the Dynamics of Inventory Robots Market?

The increasing adoption of robotics in various industries for enhanced and cost-effective operations management is significantly driving the inventory robot market. North America is expected to hold the major market share of the inventory robot market during the forecast period. The increasing number of factories and industries in developing countries of Asia-Pacific will significantly drive the inventory robot market. Developing countries such as China and India will project high year-on-year growth during the forecast period of inventory robots market.

What is the SCOPE of Inventory Robots Market?

The “Global Inventory Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of inventory robots market with detailed market segmentation by component, end-user, and geography. The global inventory robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inventory robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global inventory robots market is segmented based on component and end-user. By component, the inventory robots market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end-user, the inventory robots market is bifurcated into automotive, metal and machinery, retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Inventory Robots Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Inventory Robots market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Inventory Robots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

