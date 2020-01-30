Intraosseous Infusion Device Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Intraosseous Infusion Device Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Intraosseous Infusion Device and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Intraosseous Infusion Device, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Pyng Medical Corp.
- Biopsybell S.R.L.
- Cook Medical Incorporated
- PAVmed, Inc.
- PerSys Medical
- Aero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Teleflex, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-
By Product Type (FAST1 Device, Dieckmann Modified Needle, BIG Device, EZ-IO Device, Jamshidi Needle, FASTx device, and NIO)
-
By Technology (Battery Powered Driver, Manual IO Needles, and Impact Driven Devices)
-
By Route of Administration (Distal Femur, Sternum, Distal & Proximal Tibia, Calcaneus, and Head of Humerus)
-
By End-User (Hospitals, Emergency Medical Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Care Centers)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
