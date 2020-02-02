Intragastric Balloon Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Allurion Technologies, Districlass Medical, Apollo Endosurgery, Lexel, Helioscopie Medical Implants

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Intragastric Balloon Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Intragastric Balloon market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Intragastric Balloon market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Intragastric Balloon players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Intragastric Balloon industry situations. According to the research, the Intragastric Balloon market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Intragastric Balloon market.

Global intragastric balloon market was valued at USD 26.32 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 94.77 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.28% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Intragastric Balloon Market include:

Allurion Technologies

Districlass Medical

Apollo Endosurgery

Lexel

Helioscopie Medical Implants

Medsil

Obalon Therapeutics

ReShape Medical

Silimed