Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Driver, Existing Trends and Global Forecast by 2027

Report Title: Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis; Latest and upcoming trends in Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market 2020-2027

Introduction, Intracranial pressure (ICP) is the pressure which develops first on the skull and eventually in the brain tissue and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). ICP results in intracranial hypertension eventually. Therefore, ICP needs monitoring to treat severe traumatic brain injury patients. The growing prevalence of neurovascular diseases such as brain aneurysm and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), favorable reimbursement policies, increasing prevalence of traumatic injuries, and ongoing product developments and commercialization are expected to drive the market growth. According to a study published in the Methodist DeBakey Cardiovascular Journal in 2014, about one million strokes occur annually in the US with 10 to 15% accounting for the intracranial atherosclerotic disease. However, a shortage of trained professionals and high procedural cost of ICP monitoring devices may hamper the growth of the market., The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2,013.9 million by 2024 from USD 1,160.1 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 41.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 33.4% and 20.5%, respectively. Growing technological advancements worldwide are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. , The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is segmented into route of intervention, technique, application, device, end user, and region., The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by route of intervention, is segmented into intraventricular, epidural sensors, and others., The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by technique, is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. Invasive techniques are further segmented into external ventricular drainage (EVD) and microtransducer ICP monitoring. Non-invasive techniques are further segmented into transcranial Doppler ultrasonography, tympanic membrane displacement (TMD) analyzer, optic nerve sheath diameter sonography, MRI/CT, and fundoscopy (papilledema)., The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by application, is segmented into traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and others., The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by device, is segmented into intraventricular catheters, subarachnoid screws, epidural sensors, non-invasive ICP monitors, and others., By end user, the global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, trauma centers, and others

Key Players: –

Integra LifeSciences CorporationDePuy SynthesSpiegelberg GmbH & Co. KGRAUMEDIC IncSophysa SABoston NeurosciencesMedtronic PlcTerumo CorporationNatus Medical Incorporated

Get Free Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report at: https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-sample/es-194014/

Target Audience

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring manufacturers

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Suppliers

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete TOC at –https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/purchase/es-194014/

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring market, by Type

6 global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring market, By Application

7 global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

Get Special Discount @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-discount/es-194014/

About Us:

eSherpa Market Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.

Contact Us:

Name: Michael James

Phone: USA: +1 408 757 0560

Email: [email protected]

Organization: eSherpa Market Reports

global gold nanoparticles Market 2020: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type, Forecast to 2024

coffee Market 2020-2024: Global Market Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges, Market Size, and Forecast