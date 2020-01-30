INTRA-CITY EXPRESS SERVICE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS, TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS AND STRONG APPLICATION SCOPE BY 2025

The ‘Global Intra-City Express Service Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
Intra-City Express Service refer to send express in the same city. below the circumstance that you cannot come to pick up goods oneself, ask express company acting labor.
In 2018, the global Intra-City Express Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
UPS
FedEx
Royal Mail
DHL
China Post
Japan Post Group
SF Express
BancoPosta
YTO Expess
ZTO Express
STO Express
Yunda Express
Aramex
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business City Express
Convenience City Express
Certificate City Express
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intra-City Express Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intra-City Express Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
