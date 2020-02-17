Global Internet Search Portals Market: Top Key players Google, Bing, Baidu, Ask, Yahoo

The Business Research Company’s Internet Search Portals Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Internet Search Portals market expected to reach a value of nearly $194.63 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the Internet Search Portals market is due to the narrowing prices of internet packs and growing mobile users in all ages.

The internet search portals market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that operate web sites which provide a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. This industry includes internet search web sites and covers other additional Internet services internet search portals offer such as e-mail, connections to other web sites, auctions, news, other limited content and serves as a home base for Internet users.

The major competitors in Internet Search Portals market are Google, Bing, Baidu, Ask, Yahoo

The global internet search portals market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The Internet Search Portals market is segmented into Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media among these segments, the Web Content accounts for the largest share in the global Internet Search Portals market.

By Geography – The global Internet Search Portals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America was the largest region in the global internet search portals market.

