Internet Of Things (IoT) Networks Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2022

The global market for IoT networking solutions will grow from $392.1 billion in 2017 to $1.0 trillion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The study is intended for individuals requiring an in-depth analysis of the IoT networking solutions. It traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and highlights companies active in those areas.

The revenue forecast for each networking solution includes hardware, application platforms, and systems integration.

There are IoT networking protocols that are widely used in a specific vertical market or for a specific end-use case, while others are not suitable/not being used at all in that specific area. For that reason, the forecast related to single vertical markets and specific end-use cases has been provided only in the broader form of:

– Short-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions (i.e., Bluetooth, Zigbee, ANT+).

– Long-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions.

– Cellular/3GPP/Licensed Spectrum (i.e., NB-IoT).

– LPWA /Unlicensed Spectrum (i.e., Sigfox, LoRa).

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) networks and technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Analyses of the market by technology, application, product specifications, and region

– Detailed analysis of the market according to the most relevant networking technologies, such as LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smart/Ant+, and ZigBee

– Discussion of key vertical markets and applications according to specified end-use criteria

– Insight into the mobile network operator and enterprise strategies

– Profiles of major companies in the industry

Summary

IoT technology is expanding, thanks to a number of factors, including:

– Ever-increasing Internet access and scalability.

– The progress of wireless communication and rapid expansion of mobility.

– The introduction of wearable devices

– More affordable sensors.

– Less expensive embedded computers.

– The progress of storage technology and cloud computing.

The number of devices connected to the Internet already surpasses the number of individuals on earth: there will be an average of four devices connected per person by 2022. By that year, Machine-toMachine (M2M) connections will be more than 17 billion, that is more than half (58%) of all the devices connected to the Internet globally.

Global IoT connectivity revenue is expected to grow from $392.1 billion in 2017 to more than $1 trillion by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.6%. Most of this revenue will be generated by IoT hardware, software and services suppliers. Network operators will also generate significant additional revenues from valueadded services such as data analytics and security.