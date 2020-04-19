Internet of Things (IoT) Market In Manufacturing 2020 Global Outlook – General Electric, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market In Manufacturing Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth.

Competitive Landscape

The internet of things (IoT) market in manufacturing is neither too fragmented nor too consolidated. The market after industry 4.0 has started to be more attractive as companies are opting for IoT as enablers to their manufacturing units. Slowly, the market is inclining toward fragmentation. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, and Siemens AG among others.

Market Overview :

The internet of things (IoT) market in manufacturing was valued at USD 221.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 575.36 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. With the increasing demand in the last two decades for traceability and transparency, companies have started making the processes involved in the production of their product transparent. Data collection and analysis through IoT devices make the whole process transparent for manufacturers.

– With the number of networked sensors increasing across production, supply chain, and products, manufacturers are entering into new generation of systems that enable automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets, and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is Þnding applicability across multiple segments of manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.

– IoT in manufacturing can facilitate the production flow in a plant, as IoT devices automatically monitor development cycles, and manage warehouses and inventories. It is one of the reasons why investments in IoT devices have skyrocketed over the past few decades. IoT in manufacturing, logistics, and transportation is expected to rise to USD 40 billion by 2020.

Regional Analysis For Internet of Things (IoT) Market In Manufacturing Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Internet of Things (IoT) Market In Manufacturing Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Internet of Things (IoT) Market In Manufacturing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

