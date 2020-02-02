Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Internet of Things (IoT) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Internet of Things (IoT) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Internet of Things (IoT) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Internet of Things (IoT) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Internet of Things (IoT) industry situations. According to the research, the Internet of Things (IoT) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size was valued at USD 212.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 25.68% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,319.08 Billion by 2026.

Key players in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market include:

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation