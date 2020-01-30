Internet Of Robotic Things Market 2020: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights with Top Key Vendors (GE, Huawei, Cisco, Honeywell, ABB, Dassault System) | Forecast to 2024

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Internet Of Robotic Things Market 2020-2024. Key players in the Global Internet Of Robotic Things Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Internet Of Robotic Things Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market is projected to witness an above-average growth over the next couple of years.

The most important factors driving the growth of the Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market are adoption of Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) by e-commerce industry, increasing application areas owing to integration of robots with various technologies, and short payback period and ROI. Furthermore, the initial cost for development and regular maintenance cost can hamper the growth of Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market. The end user shift towards artificial intelligence over human intelligence is expected to boost the growth of Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market in the near future.

The Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market is segmented on the basis of Component, Software, Platform, Service, Application and Region. On the basis of Component, the Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market is classified into Sensors, Actuators, Power source, Control systems and others. On the basis of Software, the Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market is sub-segmented into Real Time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System and Network Bandwidth Management. Based on the Service, the Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market is classified into Professional Services and Managed Services.

In terms of the Platform, the Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market is sub-segmented into Introduction, Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform and Network Management Platform. On the basis of Application, the Global Internet Of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market is sub-segmented into Collaborative Industrial Robots, Service Sector and others.

Global Business News:

Huawei Technology (October 21, 2019) – World’s First 8×8 MIMO Outdoor CPE Commercialized for Maximum LTE Network Value, Assuring Gb/s Experience – Huawei announced the commercial availability of the world’s first 8×8 MIMO LTE outdoor CPE (customer-premises equipment) B3368. B3368 provides an experience of up to 1 Gb/s and triples FWA capacity compared to MBB benchmarks. This innovation enables operators to provide fiber-like services over LTE networks while maximizing both spectral efficiency and the value of LTE networks.

Global LTE fixed wireless access broadband (4G FWA) has achieved rapid development, with 4G/5G FWA expanded from suburban to urban areas, from low-speed copper lines to high-speed optical fiber, and from homes to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Smart home, 4K, and AR/VR services are mature, requiring fixed broadband rates to increase from 10–20 Mb/s to 25–100 Mb/s. Huawei’s latest LTE CPE B3368 enables operators to quickly deploy 4G FWA services by leveraging LTE networks to provide fiber-like experiences, which will be essential for operators to win high-value fixed broadband users and sustain continuous revenue growth.

Major Key Players:

1 Rockwell Automation

2 Intel Corporation

3 Huawei Technology

4 Cisco Systems

5 DassaultSystem SA

6 Honeywell International

7 ABB Ltd.

8 ARM Holdings PLC

9 General Electric Company

10 IBM and More………………

Market Segments:

1 North America

2 Europe

3 China

4 Japan

5 Middle East & Africa

6 India

7 South America

