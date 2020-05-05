Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market is Booming Worldwide 2020 – 2027 || Leading Players – Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market are LifeFuels Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; VitalConnect; Ekso Bionics; BL Healthcare, Inc; BioSerenity; Preventice Solutions, Inc.; Lenovo; Vitls Inc.; AliveCor, Inc. and Chrono Therapeutics Inc.

The Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market

Internet- of- Medical- Things (IoMT) is a specific category of applications of the Internet of Things for healthcare services. This technology enables the interconnectivity of medical devices over a common network which results in exchange of valuable patient information helping in better delivery of healthcare services. IoMT involves designing of specified health solutions depending on the data collected through wearable medical devices.

Key Developments in the Internet-of-Medical-Things Market:

In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician’s with patient information.

In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devices.

Segmentation: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Product Type

Smart Wearable Devices

Home-Use Medical Devices

Point-Of-Care Kits

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Services

On-Premise Based Services

Cloud-Based Services

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Application

Real-Time Monitoring

End-to-End Connectivity

Data Assortment & Analysis

Tracking & Alerts

Remote Medical Assistance

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes & Academics

Homecare

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Scope of the Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

