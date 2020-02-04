Internal Olefins Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Internal Olefins Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Trends and Opportunities

Some of the other key factors likely to work well for the global internal olefins market are the rising demand for environment-friendly synthetic fluids from across a number of industries. Strict emission-related regulations governing a number of industries is the chief factor driving this trend. Moreover, the rising global demand for oil and gas is also emerging as a leading growth driver for the market as internal olefins find vast usage in oil drilling activities. Furthermore, the rising global consumption of agrochemicals and the steadily expanding agriculture sector in emerging as well as developed economies are working well for the internal olefins market.

However, the growth prospects of the market could be restricted to a certain extent by the easy availability of substitutes such as poly-alpha-olefins. Moreover, the fluctuating costs of raw materials could also negatively impact the market to a certain extent over the report’s forecast period.

Global Internal Olefins Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the report examines the internal olefins market in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, the market in North America presently holds the dominant share in the overall market and is expanding at a promising pace in the present scenario as well. Increased resources invested on oil and gas exploration activities and the steadily expanding shale gas sector are all likely to further strengthen the position of the North America internal olefins market on the global front in the near future as well.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the report’s forecast period and gain a larger share by the end of the forecast period. Vast rise in the production of vehicles in the region and the high usage of synthetic lubricants in automotive applications will strengthen the regional market over the report’s forecast period.

The rising global demand for internal olefins has attracted many new players in the market in the past few years, vastly intensifying the level of competition. Despite this, the market remains largely concentrated with a massive share of the market vested in the hands of the top few companies. Established players have been focusing on ways of enhancing production volumes by investing in their capacity expansion. Leading vendor Shell Chemical LP has recently expanded the production capacity of its Louisiana linear alpha olefins plant. Some of the leading companies operating in the global internal olefins market are Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., INEOS Group Limited, Halliburton Company, Sasol Limited, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Chevron Corporation, Shrieve Chemical Company, SABIC, and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

