Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Trends, Demand, Share, Size and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of intermodal freight transportation market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode, industry vertical, and geography. The global intermodal freight transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading intermodal freight transportation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, End Intermodal Freight Transportation, End Intermodal Freight Transportation and End Intermodal Freight Transportation etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

The report also includes the profiles of key intermodal freight transportation companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Cognizant

Deutsche Post AG

GE Transportation (Wabtec Corporation)

HighJump Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Profit Tools, Inc.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

WiseTech Global

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global intermodal freight transportation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The intermodal freight transportation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global intermodal freight transportation market is segmented on the basis of component, mode, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the mode, the market is segmented as truck-rail, truck-air, truck-water, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, construction, chemicals, energy & mining, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, consumer and retail, industrial & manufacturing, and others.

