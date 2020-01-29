Interactive Whiteboard Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2027

The global Interactive Whiteboard market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Interactive Whiteboard market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Interactive Whiteboard market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Interactive Whiteboard market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Interactive Whiteboard market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

By Digitising Technology

Digital Vision Touch (DViT) technology

Infrared digitizing technology

Electromagnetic digitizing technology

Others (LASER, resistive, capacitive, ultrasonic, etc.).

By End –user

Education Sector

Others (corporate sector, healthcare sector, defence & military, etc.)

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Nordic

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

SMART Technologies Inc.

Promethean World plc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Steelcase Inc.

Julong Educational Technology Co., Ltd.

Touch IT Technologies Inc.

Xiamen Interactive Technology Co., Ltd

Turning Technologies, LLC

Egan Teamboard, Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the Interactive Whiteboard market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Interactive Whiteboard market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

