Interactive Whiteboard Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019-2027



competitive landscape of the IWB market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive IWB market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the IWB market’s growth.

Smart Technologies Inc., Promethean Limited, Seiko Epson Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Julong Educational Technology Co. Ltd, Mimio, Inc., and LG Electronics, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the global IWB market, which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

By Type

Resistive Membrane

Electromagnetic

Infrared

Ultrasonic

Laser Scanner

By End-use Adoption

Education

Corporate

Government

By Size

Small

Medium-sized

Large

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

