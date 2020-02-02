Interactive Whiteboard Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Boxlight Corporation, NEC Display, Microsoft, Netdragon, Foxconn

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Interactive Whiteboard Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Interactive Whiteboard market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Interactive Whiteboard market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Interactive Whiteboard players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Interactive Whiteboard industry situations. According to the research, the Interactive Whiteboard market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Interactive Whiteboard market.

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market was valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Interactive Whiteboard Market include:

Boxlight Corporation

NEC Display

Microsoft

Netdragon

Foxconn

LG Display

Samsung Electronics

QOMO

Ricoh

Returnstar Interactive Technology

Panasonic

Cisco

Alphabet