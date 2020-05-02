Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market 2020 Upcoming Technology and Trend by Industry Key Players: 8×8 Inc., AT&T Inc., Avaya Inc., 24/7 Customer, Inc., Five9 Inc. | Forecast to 2026

Interactive voice response (IVR) system can be defined as an automated telephony system that interacts with callers, gathers information and routes calls to the appropriate recipients. Increasing integration of advanced technologies is anticipated to drive the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System market. However, increasing security concerns in data encryption is hindering the growth of the market.

Scope of Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System includes by Technology (Speech Based, Touch-Tone Based), by Service Type (Installation, Training and Education, Maintenance and Support) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The interactive voice response (IVR) system market is primarily segmented based on different technology, service type and regions.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

Incontact Inc

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc.

Aspect Software Parent, Inc

24/7 Customer, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Speech Based

Touch-Tone Based

Based on service type, the market is divided into:

Installation

Training and Education

Maintenance and Support

Target Audience:

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

