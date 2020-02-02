Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Nuance Communications, Samsung Electronics, Apple, IBM Corporation, Amazon

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Intelligent Virtual Assistant market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Intelligent Virtual Assistant players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Intelligent Virtual Assistant industry situations. According to the research, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market include:

Nuance Communications

Samsung Electronics

Apple

IBM Corporation

Amazon

Microsoft

Alphabet

Inbenta Technologies

Blackberry

Baidu

Facebook

Unified Computer Intelligence

Mycroft Ai

Artificial Solutions