Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- AT&T, Intel, Ericsson, Samsung, Cavium

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Intelligent Transportation Systems Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Intelligent Transportation Systems market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Intelligent Transportation Systems market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Intelligent Transportation Systems players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Intelligent Transportation Systems industry situations. According to the research, the Intelligent Transportation Systems market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Intelligent Transportation Systems market.

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market was valued at USD 20.3 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.92 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market include:

AT&T

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Cavium

Qualcomm

Cisco Systems

LG Electronics

Macom Technology Solutions

MediaTek

NEC

Huawei

Qorvo

Fujitsu

Vmware Juniper Networks

Verizon Communications

Nokia