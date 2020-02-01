Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) as well as some small players.

key players operating in the global market for intelligent transport systems that are joining 5G automotive association to scale up product innovation. For example, Savari Inc., joined the 5G automotive association to bring cellular communications to connected cars.

Demand for better transport infrastructure is likely to increase due to technological advancement. This allows the adoption of traveler information systems, ramp meters, electronic toll collection, traffic signal coordination and red light cameras. The governments across the globe are also taking initiatives to focus on research of cutting-edge technology related to advanced products such as vehicle ad hoc networks. These major trends are poised to fuel the growth of the global market for intelligent transport systems.

The market in the APEJ is expected to exhibit a high market attractiveness index over the forecast period

In terms of value, the APEJis projected to be the most attractive market in the global intelligent transport systems (ITS) market during the forecast period. APEJis expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. In 2017, the market in the North Americais estimated to reach a value of US$ 6,995.6Mn in the year 2017, and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. North America also has a relatively large market share as compared to other countries and is the second largest region for intelligent transport systems.

