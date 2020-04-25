Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market: Introduction

A remote terminal unit (RTU) is a microprocessor-controlled device that helps the master device and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system to monitor and communicate with devices in the grid placed at various geographical locations

A smart grid offers two-way communication between a power utility and its clients utilizing data and communication technologies

RTUs essentially observes and controls the grid. They give real-time information that help in completing important activities, including prevention of power outage, leakages in water line, or breakage of the pipeline used to move oil and gas.

An SCADA framework allows the service industry to remotely screen and control network devices to increase reliability.

Real-time data is collected in smart grids with the help of sensors. RTUs help in transmitting real-time data to the control station, improving the performance of the grid in real time.

RTUs are employed in substations to integrate automation, prompting the ideal distribution of power.

RTUs are also installed in water treatment and distribution plants, for power transmission and distribution (T&D), and to check and control oil and gas lines.

Large-scale vendors create competitive environment for medium- and small-scale vendors by offering a large portfolio of grid related products and also customizable products.

Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market Dynamics

Rapidly increasing power consumption in different industries has augmented the development of a power grid infrastructure. Moreover, rise in the number of electric vehicles has created demand for power sources. This is adding to the load on transmission and distribution of power assets.

Globally, several smart grid projects are in progress to improve the global power grid infrastructure. Therefore, development of smart grid projects is anticipated to increase the demand for SCADA systems thus, driving the intelligent remote terminal unit market.

Moreover, increase in demand for energy and energy efficiency is fueling the need for supervisory control, data analysis, and monitoring of grids

High cost associated with installation as well as maintenance of RTUs is expected to hamper the growth of the global intelligent remote terminal unit market in the near future

Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of type, the intelligent remote terminal unit market can be segmented into interactive kiosks, interactive video wall, interactive whiteboard, interactive monitor, interactive table, and interactive flat-panel display.

In terms of end-user, the intelligent remote terminal unit market can be divided into oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, power generation, and water & waste water (W&WW) treatment.

The oil & gas end-user segment accounted for a major share of the intelligent remote terminal unit market in 2018.

The market share of this segment is anticipated to increase its. It is therefore, expected to lead the global intelligent remote terminal unit market during the forecast period.

Europe to Lead the Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market

The global intelligent remote terminal unit market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe is likely to dominate the market for intelligent remote terminal unit from 2019 to 2027, followed by North America and APAC.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market

The global intelligent remote terminal unit market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global intelligent remote terminal unit market are: