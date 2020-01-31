Integrated Building Management Systems Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2016 – 2026

The Most Recent study on the Integrated Building Management Systems Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Integrated Building Management Systems market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Integrated Building Management Systems .

Analytical Insights Included from the Integrated Building Management Systems Market Report

Estimated earnings Rise of the Integrated Building Management Systems marketplace throughout the forecast period

Factors expected to aid the Rise of the Integrated Building Management Systems marketplace

The growth potential of this Integrated Building Management Systems market in a Variety of regions

Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption routine of this Integrated Building Management Systems

Company profiles of top players in the Integrated Building Management Systems market

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

market segment for solutions in 2015 and is forecasted to experience a steady growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in buildings preferring integrated building management systems over individual building management systems (BMS). In addition, an integrated system replacing an unconnected system in existing buildings is also triggering market growth of this segment. On the basis of end-user, the global market is segregated into government buildings, residential buildings, and commercial buildings. Commercial buildings held the most dominant market share in 2015 and is forecasted to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in demand among commercial buildings as it is easier to predict and manage potential issues by managers. Therefore, there is increased demand for adopting integrated building management systems in commercial buildings.

Major drivers of the global market for integrated building management systems include the amount of cost and energy savings among commercial end-users. In addition, degree of flexibility offered by integrated building management systems is another major reason driving the global market. High cost of switching from a traditional individual building management system is a major restraint hindering market growth. The upcoming trend of convergence of IoT and smart buildings is a major opportunity forthe global market for integrated building management systems.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the most dominant share in the global market in 2015 and is forecasted to witness steady growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increased adoption of advanced technology in the region. In addition, more number of buildings integrating IBMS into their systems is a major reason for the dominant market share. Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the most rapid growing region in the global market for integrated building management systems.

Major players of the market include Cisco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, United Technologies, Bosch Security, BuildingLogiX, Siemens, Bajaj Electricals, Jardine Engineering Corporation, MS Group, Oberix, AllGreenEcotech, Phoenix Energy Technologies, Alerton, Demont Engineering, Avanceon, and Building IQ.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

