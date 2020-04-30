Insurtech Market – Latest Scenario On Innovation, Revolutionary Opportunities & Top Consumers 2025

“Insurtech Market” report provides in-depth study (Data status 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020 to 2025) on the different market segments, based on Key Players, Types, Product Form, Component, Applications, Geography, Market Size and Share has been provided in the report. This Insurtech Market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Friendsurance, Guevara, Oscars, Zhong An, Acculitx, Allay, Analyze Re, Array Health, BankBazaarcom, Bayzat, Bought By Many, Censio, Claim Di, Collective Health, Common Easy, CoverFox, CoverHound, Cuvva, Dynamis Software, EaseCentral ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. Insurtech industry Report also covers the manufacturers’ data, including: Shipment, Production, Consumption, CAGR, Insurtech Market influencing factors, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

Scope of Insurtech Market: Insurtech refers to the use of technology innovations designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is a portmanteau of “insurance” and “technology” that was inspired by the term fintech. The belief driving insurtech companies is that the insurance industry is ripe for innovation and disruption. Insurtech is exploring avenues that large insurance firms have less incentive to exploit, such as offering ultra-customized policies, social insurance, and using new streams of data from internet-enabled devices to dynamically price premiums according to observed behavior.

Traditionally, broad actuarial tables are used to assign policy seekers to a risk category. The group is then adjusted so enough people are lumped together to ensure that, overall, the policies are profitable for the company. This approach does, of course, result in some people paying more than they should based on the basic level of data used to group people. Among other things, insurtech is looking to tackle this data and analysis issue head on. Using inputs from all manners of devices, including GPS tracking of cars to the activity trackers on our wrists, these companies are building more finely delineated groupings of risk, allowing products to be priced more competitively. In addition to better pricing models, insurtech startups are testing the waters on a host of potential game changers. These include using deep learning trained artificial intelligence (AI) to handle the tasks of brokers and find the right mix of policies to complete an individual’s coverage. There is also interest in the use of apps to pull disparate policies into one platform for management and monitoring, creating on-demand insurance for micro-events like borrowing a friend’s car, and the adoption of the peer-to-peer model to both create customized group coverage and incentivize positive choices through group rebates.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Cloud Computing

⦿ Big data and Analytics

⦿ Social Media

⦿ Mobility

⦿ Block Chain

⦿ Artificial Intelligence

⦿ IoT

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Insurtech market for each application, including-

⦿ Commercial P&C insurance

⦿ Personal P&C insurance

⦿ Health and medical insurance

⦿ Life and accident insurance

⦿ Insurance administration and risk consulting

⦿ Annuities

Insurtech Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

