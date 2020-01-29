Insurance Telematics Market Competitive Analysis, Trends and Opportunity 2025

Global Insurance Telematics Market: Overview

With the increasing urban population, the market for insurance telematics is gaining significant impetus across the world. As insurance telematics is considered as one of the very few modes of ensuring future security of a majority of businesses, its demand is anticipated to rise significantly in the years to come.

This market study is a thorough methodical research of the performance of the global market for insurance telematics in past and over the period from 2017 to 2025. The study emphasizes especially on the growth boosters, challenges, opportunities, obstacles, and the prominent trends in this market in an effort to determine the pace of its progress.

Global Insurance Telematics Market: Trends and Opportunity

The global market for insurance telematics is witnessing a substantial rise at present. The growing interest of customers to have connectivity within the car regardless of where their traveling location, rapid ubiquity of smartphones, enabling information at the finger tips, and the government rules and regulations to offer support to consumers, especially when it is related to safety and security regarding the vehicles. In addition to this, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud computing are also being highly lucrative for the global insurance telematics market.

Global Insurance Telematics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of the geography, the developed regions of Europe and North America are currently offering most lucrative opportunities that most of the market players are emphasizing on. While the North America market for insurance telematics is led by the U.S., where, the rate of adoptability of new technology is on a positive stride, Europe is dominated by the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is driven by India, China, and Japan, which are garnering strong focus from established international vendors of insurance telematics, as well small and medium enterprises.

Global Insurance Telematics Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for insurance telematics is highly competitive. At the forefront of this market are TomTom Telematics, Octo Telematics, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Agero Inc., Telogis, Sierra Wireless Inc., Trimble Navigation, Aplicom, MiX Telematics, and Masternaut Ltd. These companies are focusing on inculcating innovative technologies and mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their regional reach.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

This report gives access to decisive data, such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

