Insurance Telematics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- TOMTOM Telematics, Trimble Navigation, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Mix Telematics, Sierra Wireless

The Insurance Telematics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Insurance Telematics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Insurance Telematics industry situations. According to the research, the Insurance Telematics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Insurance Telematics Market was valued at USD 1047.17 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5826.52 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Insurance Telematics Market include:

TOMTOM Telematics

Trimble Navigation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Mix Telematics

Sierra Wireless

Octo Telematics

Masternaut Limited

Agero

Aplicom OY