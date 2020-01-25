Insurance Analytics Market Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2017 – 2025

Insurance Analytics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Insurance Analytics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Insurance Analytics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Drivers and Restraints

This market is mainly being driven due to a large-scale adoption of decision-making process that highly depends on analysis of data derived from relevant insurance-based activities. Widespread advancements in analytical techniques is also responsible for significantly propelling the global insurance analytics market’s growth. Changing mindsets among masses regarding the need for proper insurance is another factor leading to an increased growth registered by the insurance analytics market.

However, risk of security breaches through the programs used for carrying out analytical programs is hindering the global insurance analytics market’s growth substantially. Lack of skilled workforce mainly in underdeveloped and remote regions is also proving to be detrimental to this market. Improper integration of relevant systems in certain regions where less awareness about insurance analytics exists is posing as a key obstacle to the market’s expansion too. Nevertheless, many players are carrying out extensive research and innovation to develop better services in the market, which is expected to dilute some of the restraints acting on the market.

Global Insurance Analytics Market: Geographical Outlook

This market is mainly spread across North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Rapid advancements in cloud computing, data analytics software programs, and favorable government initiatives to spread awareness about the need for insurance are occurring in Europe and North America. Thus, these factors are highly responsible for making the market hold a leading position in this region. However, a rising awareness about the benefits of applying for insurance in Asia Pacific coupled with improving financial scenario is projected to make this region attract extensive growth in future.

Global Insurance Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

Most companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to grow in global insurance analytics market. They also are taking part in partnerships, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, as key business strategies. The competition is expected to become highly intense as the number of players in the market increases. IBM, Verisk Analytics, Oracle, PrADS Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, TIBCO Software, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Vertafore, Applied Systems, MicroStrategy, Hexaware, Guidewire, Sapiens International, LexisNexis, Palantir, Birst, Pegasystems, OpenText, BOARD International, Mitchell International, QlikTech, Microsoft, and BRIDGEi2i, are key players operating in the global insurance analytics market.

