Insulin Pump Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Medical Device, Size, Type, Demand, Growth Rate, Key Segments and Current Trends, Forecast 2026

Global Insulin Pump market is valued at 1857.4 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 2353.4 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Insulin Pump Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An insulin pump is a medical device used for the administration of insulin in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, also known as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy. The device configuration may vary depending on design. A traditional pump includes: the pump (including controls, processing module, and batteries); a disposable reservoir for insulin (inside the pump) a disposable infusion set, including a cannula for subcutaneous insertion (under the skin) and a tubing system to interface the insulin reservoir to the cannula. Other configurations are possible. For instance, more recent models may include disposable or semi-disposable designs for the pumping mechanism and may eliminate tubing from the infusion set.

An insulin pump is an alternative to multiple daily injections of insulin by insulin syringes or an insulin pen and allows for intensive insulin therapy when used in conjunction with blood glucose monitoring and carb counting.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 44% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Top Manufacturers Analysis: Medtronic, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Insulet Corp, Tandem Diabetes care, Valeritas, SOOIL, Microport, etc.

Global Insulin Pump Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Insulin Pump market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– Normal Pump

– Patch Pump

– The proportion of normal pump in 2017 is about 96%,

Segment by Application

– Type I Diabetes

– Type II Diabetes

– The most proportion of insulin pump is for Type I Diabetes, and the proportion in 2017 is about 85.37%.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Insulin Pump Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insulin Pump

1.2 Insulin Pump Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insulin Pump Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Normal Pump

1.2.3 Patch Pump

1.3 Insulin Pump Segment by Application

1.3.1 Insulin Pump Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Type I Diabetes

1.3.3 Type II Diabetes

1.4 Global Insulin Pump Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Insulin Pump Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Insulin Pump Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Insulin Pump Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Insulin Pump Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Insulin Pump Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Insulin Pump Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Insulin Pump Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Insulin Pump Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Insulin Pump Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Insulin Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Insulin Pump Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Insulin Pump Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Insulin Pump Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Insulin Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Insulin Pump Production

3.4.1 North America Insulin Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Insulin Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Insulin Pump Production

3.5.1 Europe Insulin Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Insulin Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Insulin Pump Production

3.6.1 China Insulin Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Insulin Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Insulin Pump Production

3.7.1 Japan Insulin Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Insulin Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Insulin Pump Production

3.8.1 South Korea Insulin Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Insulin Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

And More…

