Insulating Paper Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019 – 2027

Insulating Paper Market
Key Players Operating in Global Market
- The global Insulating paper market is fragmented among several local and global players. Key players are adopting business strategies such as launch of high-performance products to strengthen their position in the rapidly expanding global market. For instance, in 2017, Nitto Denko Corporation launched insulation paper with exceptional properties in term of heat and weather resistance and multi-layered lamination. A few of the key players operating in the global insulating paper market are:
- 3M
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- ABB
- Teijin Aramid B.V.
- Cottrell Paper Company
- Weidmann Electrical Technology Inc.
- Von Roll Holding A.G.
- Yantai Metastar Special Paper
- Miki Tokushu Paper
Global Insulating Paper Market: Research Scope
Global Insulating Paper Market, by Product
- Electrical Insulating Paper
- Mica Insulating Paper
- Hybrid Insulating Paper
Global Insulating Paper Market, by Application
- Power Cable
- Conductor Insulation
- Barrier Insulation
- Others (Including Bushings)
Global Insulating Paper Market, by End-use Industry
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial Goods
- Automotive
Global Insulating Paper Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
