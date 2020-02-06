Instrumentation Sensors For Fluid Power Market – Competitive Approach, Fundamental Trends and Investment up to 2021

The global market for instrumentation sensors for fluid control should reach $16.2 billion by 2021 from $11.8 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status of and future prospects for instrumentation sensors for fluid control technologies. This includes four instrumentation sensor measuring variables—flow, level, pressure and temperature of fluid control—in the processing industries belonging to 11 stationary sectors, as well as instrumentation sensors for measuring the positions of hydraulic cylinders used in the mobile sectors.

The report identifies and evaluates instrumentation sensors for fluid control technology markets with keen potential for growth. It also provides extensive quantification of the many important market developments for advanced instrumentation sensors for fluid control technologies.

The report also covers the many issues concerning the merits and future prospects of the instrumentation sensors for fluid control technologies business, including corporate strategies, information technologies, and the means for providing these highly advanced products and service offerings. It also covers in detail the economic and technological issues regarded by many as critical to the industry’s current state of change.

The report provides a review of the instrumentation sensors for the fluid control technology industry and its structure, as well as plant architecture specialists, plant designers, engineering consultants, multinational sensors manufacturers, plant original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies, contractors, plant owners and users.

The competitive position of the main players in the instrumentation sensors for fluid control market is well-protected due to protected and patented technologies used by OEMs (e.g., GE, Emerson, ABB, Siemens, Vega, Invensys, Honeywell, Endress+Hauser, Schneider Electric, Krohne, Yokogawa, Magnetrol, Hawk) in the stationary industry. Position sensors are integrated in hydraulic cylinders for position detection of piston rods. This is also used in the mobile machinery sectors by OEMs, including Parker Hannifin, Hyde and Pepperl + Fuchs.

Manufacturers of instrumentation sensors for fluid control for each sector must adhere to standards conforming to each targeted user country and follow statutory and mandatory guidelines for acceptance. The U.S., Europe and Japan are among the many countries that have stringent standards concerning plant and instrumentation sensors for fluid control in targeted applications.

The forecast tables represent the estimated value of the instrumentation sensors for fluid control technologies added to the overall cost of the control and instrumentation components of plants supplied by EPC. In this report, the term revenue is equivalent to and is used interchangeably with the terms purchases, demand and sales. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and text are based on compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2016 through 2021. Current 2016 dollar measures are used, and these growth rates reflect the growth in volume or real growth, including the effects of price changes and changes in the product and service mix.

Report Summary

Sensors and transmitters supply the fundamental data related to process in industries. The transmitter can transmit the sensed signal (e.g., temperature) in the industry standard 4-20 mA form, which is a function of the sensed parameter. An entire plant operation depends on this data, so it must be accurate, error free, and free from corrupt values caused by environmental noise and resistive drops. For this purpose, the conventional transmitters are being replaced by their smart counterparts. This has

become possible due to the revolutionary developments taking place in the relevant technologies,including the design of high-performance microcontrollers and low-power devices, computer integrated manufacturing (CIM), data communication and industrial networking.

The potential advantage of the smart devices is that they can be interacted remotely by a handheld configurator. Moreover, when smart field devices are connected to a bus (i.e., a group of conducting lines following certain electrical conventions) known as Fieldbus, they can perform various operations otherwise unimaginable using the conventional devices.

Smart transmitters are the backbones of modern plants. They incorporate various features, including sensor linearization, remote communication, re-ranging, engineering unit conversion, damping, diagnostics, local/remote span and zero adjustment. Smart transmitters based on Fieldbus are being developed to network field devices such as PLCs, smart transmitters, actuators and controllers.

In 2016, China was a major market for instrumentation sensors for fluid control in process control, holding 27.6% share, followed by North America at 23.4%, Europe at 19.3%, Japan at 8.7% and ROW at 21%. In 2021, China will be a major market for instrumentation sensors for fluid control in process control, holding a 27.5% share, followed by North America at 22.9%, Europe at 18.6%, Japan at 8.4% and ROW at 22.5%. The CAGR from 2016 to 2021 is forecast to be 6.7%.

In 2016, the flow transmitters for fluid control in the process industries had a maximum share of 40.9%, followed by level transmitters (25.5%), pressure transmitters (17.5%) and temperature transmitters (16.1). In 2021, this segment will hold the maximum share of 41%, followed by level transmitters (25.3%), pressure transmitters (17%) and temperature transmitters (16.6%).

In 2016, the power and energy sector by end-user application maintained the maximum usage of instrumentation sensors at 34.6%, followed by oil and gas production (25%), chemical (17.4%), refining and petrochemicals (10.4%), food and beverage (7.4%), pharmaceutical (2%), machine building (1%), water and waste water (0.9%), pulp and paper (0.6%), metal production (0.3%) and cement production (0.3%). In 2021, the power and energy sector will see maximum usage of instrumentation sensors at

37%, followed by oil and gas production (25.5%), chemical (16.8%), refining and petrochemicals (8.3%), food and beverage (7.8%), pharmaceuticals (1.7%), machine building (0.8%), water and waste water (0.9%), pulp and paper (0.7%), metal production (0.3%) and cement production (0.2%).

Research on instrumentation sensors for mobile application study is mainly focused on position sensors as integrated into hydraulic cylinders used in mobile machineries. In 2016, the market for position sensors was estimated at $243 million, with a CAGR of 4.9% to reach at $308.6 million in 2021.