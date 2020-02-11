Instrumentation Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights
- The global market for UV disinfection equipment should grow from $2.1 billion in 2018 to $4.4 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2018 to 2023.
- The global market for portable gas detectors should grow from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $1.6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2023.
- The global market for remote sensing should grow from $11.3 billion in 2018 to $18.9 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2023.
Report Scope
Instrumentation and sensor devices are the backbone of technology industry. Internet of things (IoT), industrial internet of things, smart cities and smart buildings are current technological buzzwords. These technologies have one thing in common, they are dependent on instruments and sensors. The fusion of different instrumentation and sensor devices is necessary to attain desired outcomes, making this industry a major area for future development of various aspects of daily life.
The use of sensors has expanded beyond the traditional fields of temperature, pressure and flow measurement. The technological advances and the use of micromachining and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technologies in microsensors are allowing manufacturers to use more sensors and in turn increasing number of sensors on a microscopic scale. In most cases, microsensors can reach significantly higher speeds and sensitivity compared with macroscopic sensors.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment: Major Applications and Global Markets (IAS037D)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Intended Audience
Scope and Format of Report
Methodology
Information Sources
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary
Applications
Regulator Interest
Challenges and Breakthroughs
Overview of UV Disinfection
Definition
Overview
Applications for UV
Factors Driving Growth of the UV Equipment Market
UV Equipment
How UV Works
Maintenance Requirements for UV Units
Trends and Technical Developments
Chapter 3 Portable Gas Detection Systems: Global Markets (IAS108B)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Recent Developments
Geographic Breakdown
Summary
Market and Technology Background
Types of Gases Detected
Technologies Used in Portable Gas Detectors
Industrial Applications of Portable Gas Detectors
Collection Methods Used in Portable Gas Detectors
Gas Detection Applications
Market for Portable Gas Detectors
Global Market for Portable Gas Detectors, by Gas Detection Type
Chapter 4 Remote Sensing Technologies and Global Markets (IAS022F)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary
Market and Technology Background
Remote Sensing Technology
Passive Remote Sensing
Active Remote Sensing
Market Breakdown, by Platform
