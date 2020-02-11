Instrumentation Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

The global market for UV disinfection equipment should grow from $2.1 billion in 2018 to $4.4 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2018 to 2023.

The global market for portable gas detectors should grow from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $1.6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2023.

The global market for remote sensing should grow from $11.3 billion in 2018 to $18.9 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope

Instrumentation and sensor devices are the backbone of technology industry. Internet of things (IoT), industrial internet of things, smart cities and smart buildings are current technological buzzwords. These technologies have one thing in common, they are dependent on instruments and sensors. The fusion of different instrumentation and sensor devices is necessary to attain desired outcomes, making this industry a major area for future development of various aspects of daily life.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11618

The use of sensors has expanded beyond the traditional fields of temperature, pressure and flow measurement. The technological advances and the use of micromachining and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technologies in microsensors are allowing manufacturers to use more sensors and in turn increasing number of sensors on a microscopic scale. In most cases, microsensors can reach significantly higher speeds and sensitivity compared with macroscopic sensors.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Foreword

Chapter 2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment: Major Applications and Global Markets (IAS037D)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary

Applications

Regulator Interest

Challenges and Breakthroughs

Overview of UV Disinfection

Definition

Overview

Applications for UV

Factors Driving Growth of the UV Equipment Market

UV Equipment

How UV Works

Maintenance Requirements for UV Units

Trends and Technical Developments

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11618

Chapter 3 Portable Gas Detection Systems: Global Markets (IAS108B)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Recent Developments

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary

Market and Technology Background

Types of Gases Detected

Technologies Used in Portable Gas Detectors

Industrial Applications of Portable Gas Detectors

Collection Methods Used in Portable Gas Detectors

Gas Detection Applications

Market for Portable Gas Detectors

Global Market for Portable Gas Detectors, by Gas Detection Type

Chapter 4 Remote Sensing Technologies and Global Markets (IAS022F)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Summary

Market and Technology Background

Remote Sensing Technology

Passive Remote Sensing

Active Remote Sensing

Market Breakdown, by Platform

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11618/Single