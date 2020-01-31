Instant Coffee Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Insights and Forecasts 2019–2025

The global coffee consumption has shown modest growth in the past couple of years. Coffee is the highest consumed beverage in developed countries like the United States and European countries.

The growing awareness regarding the health benefits and growing concern towards obesity and other health problems, the demand for functional beverages such as ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee is recently gaining popularity worldwide. Owing to its low-calorie content, there are increasing chances of bolstering adoption of ready-to-drink coffee in the near future. When it comes to flavors, instant coffee consumption differs from one country to another.

Global Instant Coffee Market: Key Players

Nestlé S.A., Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Starbucks Corp., Tata Global Beverages, Unilever Plc. Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Alpine Start Inc., Tchibo Coffee International Ltd, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., The J.M. Smucker Company, Strauss Holdings Ltd., and Matthew Algie & Company Limited are the leading players of instant coffee market across the globe.

Coffee Pouches segment accounts for the lion’s market share of the global instant coffee market during the forecast period.

With the growing shift of key makers towards sustainable packaging, the global coffee packaging market by flexible pouches segment is expected to witness massive growth during the forecast period. The higher shelf life of instant coffee owing to powdered texture is propelling the growth of the global instant coffee market. As single-serve packets are more affordable and provide convenience to the consumers, they are experiencing strong demand in homes, cafés, hotels, and restaurants. Moreover, with the growing preferences of instant coffee over other beverages among the consumers, the instant coffee manufacturers have launched several flavored products to attract a wider set of audience and impact the instant coffee market globally.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region of the global instant coffee market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe dominates the overall instant coffee industry and projected to lead the market over the forecast period due to high demand from countries like Poland, Bulgaria, and Russia. Europe has an age-old tradition of coffee-drinking, there is a high demand for instant coffee products in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to have healthy growth throughout the forecast period. Additionally, increasing working class in emerging countries such as China, India has a positive impact on the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Instant Coffee market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

