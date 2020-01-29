Insomnia Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Insomnia Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Insomnia and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Insomnia , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Insomnia
- What you should look for in a Insomnia solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Insomnia provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Eisai, Co.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Merck & Co Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
- Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc.
- Pernix Therapeutics
- Purdue Pharma L.P.
- Consumer Healthcare Inc.
- Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Ltd.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
By Therapy Type (Pharmacological Therapy and Non Pharmacological Therapy)
By Drug Formulation (Capsules and Tablets)
By Type of Diseases (Poor Quality of Sleep and Sleep Maintenance)
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
