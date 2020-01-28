Insight Engines Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 1800.0 Million by 2024 | Analysis by Top Key Vendors – IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Attivio, Sinequa, Coveo

This report provides in depth study of “Insight Engines Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Insight Engines Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Insight Engines Market Report 2019. The Global Insight Engines Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Insight Engines Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the Insight Engines market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Insight Engines market. The global Insight Engines Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Insight Engines industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Insight Engines market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.133726483058 from 315.0 million $ in 2014 to 590.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Insight Engines market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Insight Engines will reach 1800.0 million $.

The Global Insight Engines Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Insight Engines Market is sub segmented into Predictive Insights, Prescriptive Insights, Descriptitve Insights. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Insight Engines Market is sub segmented into Customer Experience Management, Workforce Management, Operations Management, Sales And Marketing Management, Risk And Compliance Management.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Insight Engines followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Insight Engines in North America.

Some of the Insight Engines Market manufacturers involved in the market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Attivio, Sinequa, Coveo, Celonis, Funnelback, Intrafind, Lucidworks, Insight Engines, Mindbreeze, Squirro, Hpe, Expert System, Dassault Systemes, Veritone, Smartlogic, Ba Insight, Forwardlane, Cognitivescale, Comintelli, Activeviam, Lattice Engines, Prevedere , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Insight Engines Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Insight Engines Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

IBM:- Commenting on this, Vaidyanathan Iyer, Security Software Leader, IBM India/South Asia:

“We’re currently at tipping point in security industry, driven by two major market forces that are converging –security fragmentation, and the march towards widespread cloud adoption in the enterprise. In order to avoid becoming the next security headline, companies have raced to adopt the latest and greatest security tools, causing the market to expand rapidly –catapulting worldwide security spend to $124 billion in 2019 according to Gartner(nearly double the spend from just 5 years ago). We’ve reached a point where large companies are often using 50 -100 different security tools from more than a dozen different vendors, with each point-product addressing a small piece of the ever-growing cybersecurity puzzle.”

He further added, “The problem is that these tools weren’t designed to work together out of the box, creating a huge amount of complexity for security teams to manage. At the same time, ad-hoc adoption of cloud technologies has created a more complex IT landscape to secure, with gaps in visibility and data being spread across multiple tools, cloud and on-prem infrastructure. Security teams are struggling to integrate data with disparate analytic tools, and to combine that data across their cloud environments to spot advanced threats.

In the multi-cloud world, information security assumes a new dimension. IBM Cloud Pak for Security provides the much needed platform to help organizations more quickly integrate their existing security tools to generate deeper insights into threats across hybrid, multicloud environments, using an infrastructure-independent common operating environment that runs anywhere. Companies can quickly search for threats, orchestrate actions and automate responses keeping their data where it is. In India, we will be targeting enterprise and SMB customers across Telecom, BFSI, Pharma, Manufacturing and Government sector.”

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Insight Engines Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Table of Contents:

1 Insight Engines Definition

2 Global Insight Engines Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Insight Engines Business Introduction

4 Global Insight Engines Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Insight Engines Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Insight Engines Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Insight Engines Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Insight Engines Market Forecast 2019-2024

9 Insight Engines Segmentation Type

10 Insight Engines Segmentation Industry

11 Insight Engines Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

