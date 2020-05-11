Insight Engines Market global market will make a huge impact in near future | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Attivio, Sinequa, Coveo Solutions Inc., Celonis

Global insight engines market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Insight Engines Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in insight engines market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Attivio, Sinequa, Coveo Solutions Inc., Celonis, Funnelback, IntraFind Inc., Lucidworks, Insight engines, Mindbreeze GmbH, Squirro by Nektoon AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Expert System S.P.AC, Veritone, Inc., Dassault System’s, Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd, BA Insight, ForwardLane, CognitiveScale, Comintelli, ActiveViam., Lattice Engines, Inc., Prevedere, Inc. and among others.

Revealing the Competitive scenario

Key Segmentation: Insight Engines Market

By Insight Type (Prescriptive Insights, Predictive Insights, and Descriptive Insights), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Component (Tools and Services), Application (Workforce Management, Customer Experience Management, Operations Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Management and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment and Others)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Research strategies and tools used of Insight Engines Market:

This Insight Engines market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Insight Engines

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Insight Engines capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Insight Engines manufacturer

Insight Engines market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, IBM had updated analytics platform system. This system is based on system is based on SQL Server which means workloads is on-premises. This system provides better performance and security to the data.

In June 2018, Lucidworks entered into partnership with Commvault. The aim of the partnership is that both companies work together to develop analytics solution that integrated with AI technology. This help organizations draw valuable data from data assets, that results in smart data experiences that provide insights which help in organization to gain productivity and increased business agility.

In June 2017, Attivio had introduced new version of cognitive search and insight platform. This version integrate machine learning and natural language processing which further help enterprises fuel every decision and action with insight

In May 2016, Lattice Engines, Inc. had introduced the Buyer Insights on Salesforce App Exchange. Buyer Insights provides predictive recommendations, lead and contact pages to sales and marketing team. These insights help sales representatives identify where propensity selling opportunities available in existing workflows. This will further help business to enhance the productivity of the organization.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Insight Engines Market

Insight Engines Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Insight Engines Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Insight Engines Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Insight Engines Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Insight Engines Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Insight Engines

Global Insight Engines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

